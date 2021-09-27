Freeze Warning issued September 27 at 2:20PM PDT until September 29 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 degrees expected.

* WHERE…Portions of Modoc and northeast Sikiyou counties in

California, and Klamath and Lake counties in Oregon. This

includes the communities of Klamath Falls, Chiloquin, Bly,

Bonanza, Silver Lake, Christmas Valley, Lakeview, Paisley,

Tulelake, Dorris, and Alturas.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 11 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.