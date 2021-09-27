Freeze Warning issued September 27 at 2:20PM PDT until September 29 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 degrees expected.
* WHERE…Portions of Modoc and northeast Sikiyou counties in
California, and Klamath and Lake counties in Oregon. This
includes the communities of Klamath Falls, Chiloquin, Bly,
Bonanza, Silver Lake, Christmas Valley, Lakeview, Paisley,
Tulelake, Dorris, and Alturas.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 11 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
