Freeze Warning issued September 28 at 3:43AM PDT until September 29 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid to upper teens in

the usually colder valleys of northern Klamath County, in the

20s at most locations, and in the lower 30s at other locations.

* WHERE…Most of Modoc and northeast Siskiyou counties in

northern California, and Klamath and Lake counties in Oregon.

This includes the communities of Klamath Falls, Chiloquin,

Sprague River, Bly, Bonanza, Silver Lake, Christmas Valley,

Lakeview, Paisley, Tulelake, Dorris, and Alturas.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 10 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freezing conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing and irrigation equipment.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.