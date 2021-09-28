Freeze Warning issued September 28 at 8:26PM PDT until September 29 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures between 28 to 32 expected.
* WHERE…Central Oregon.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 11 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.