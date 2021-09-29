Freeze Warning issued September 29 at 5:32AM PDT until September 29 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30.
* WHERE…Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.