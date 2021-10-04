Wind Advisory issued October 4 at 2:15PM PDT until October 5 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Higher terrain across Eastern Klamath County and Lake

County, including the Winter Rim area and Summer Lake. This also

includes eastern portions of the Bootleg burn scar.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 7 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.