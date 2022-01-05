Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 10:23PM PST until January 6 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to
two inches.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until noon PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.