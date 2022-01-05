Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 4:44AM PST until January 6 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations 9 to 14 inches

expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Snow level will

gradually rise to 3000 to 5000 feet this afternoon, up to 7000

feet tonight.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be challenging at times.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Drivers should be prepared for icy or snow covered roads and very

dangerous winter like driving conditions. Slow down and use

caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:

https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:

https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map