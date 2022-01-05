Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 11:14PM PST until January 6 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations 3 to 8 inches. Snow
level 2500 to 3500 feet, rising to 6500 feet overnight.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
