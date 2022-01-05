Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 2:18PM PST until January 6 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations 3 to 8 inches. Snow

level 2500 to 3500 feet through early evening, rising to 6500

feet overnight.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map