Special Weather Statement issued January 6 at 11:21AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Strong low pressure area will approach the region later tonight,

bringing breezy southerly winds. But, as the low moves east of the

Cascades Friday morning, winds will turn westerly and increase.

West winds of 25 to 40 mph are expected over the higher terrain of

the Cascades, as well as through the Columbia River Gorge. Peak

gusts will vary depending on terrain and canyons, but overall,

gusts of 45 to 60 mph are likely. With these winds, there is the

potential for tree damage. Spotty power outage are possible as

well.