Wind Advisory issued January 6 at 2:25PM PST until January 7 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County along the Warner Mountain

Range. In Oregon, mostly the high terrain of Northeast Klamath

County and Winter Rim in Western Lake County.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 7 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch along

highway locations combined with the winds could lead to

difficult driving conditions from blowing snow creating

visibility reductions.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.