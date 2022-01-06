Wind Advisory issued January 6 at 3:37AM PST until January 7 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, Modoc County along the Warner Mountain
Range. In Oregon, mostly the high terrain of Northeast Klamath
County and Lake County, but does include a portion of highway 31
between Summer Lake and Paisley and 395 northeast of Valley
Falls.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 7 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch along
highway locations combined with the winds could lead to
difficult driving conditions from blowing snow creating
visibility reductions.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
