Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 2:17PM PST until January 7 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 8 to 14 inches. West to southwest winds
gusting as 45 to 60 mph Friday morning into the afternoon.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could
cause tree damage and potentially down power lines.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
