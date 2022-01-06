Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 3:16PM PST until January 7 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

CCA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 8 to 14 inches. West to southwest winds

gusting as 45 to 60 mph Friday morning into the afternoon.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could

cause tree damage and potentially down power lines.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map