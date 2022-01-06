Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 2:41PM PST until January 7 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches
mainly along the crest of the Cascades. Winds gusting as high
as 50 mph on Friday.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 3 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds
could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
Comments