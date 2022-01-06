Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 6:37PM PST until January 7 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches

mainly along the crest of the Cascades. Winds gusting as high as

40 mph on Friday.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 3 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds

could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.