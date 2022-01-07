Winter Storm Warning issued January 7 at 5:30AM PST until January 7 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 8 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60

mph, easing in the evening.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could

cause tree damage and potentially down power lines.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map