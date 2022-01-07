Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 2:46PM PST until January 8 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

National Weather Service

