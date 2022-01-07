Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 5:13AM PST until January 7 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of

up to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds

gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 3 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds

could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.