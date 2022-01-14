Air Stagnation Advisory issued January 14 at 9:53AM PST until January 17 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Poor air quality expected. Stagnant conditions will
trap smoke and other air pollutants near the ground where
people breathe.
* WHERE…Valley locations in the Klamath and Lake County
including the cities of Klamath Falls, Crescent, Sprague
River, Bly, Lakeview, Valley Falls and surrounding communities.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Thursday to noon PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing
air quality with time, especially in and near areas with
significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality
is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory
problems if precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some areas may see less stagnation on
Friday compared to Saturday and Sunday.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are
effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air
particulates.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.