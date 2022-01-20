Special Weather Statement issued January 20 at 3:28PM PST by NWS Portland OR

At 327 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm located

over Multnomah Falls, or 11 miles east of Washougal, moving

southeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Pea size hail and very heavy downpours.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Small hail

could cover the ground in some locations.

Locations impacted include…

Multnomah Falls and Interstate 84 between Multnomah Falls and

Cascade Locks.

In Oregon this includes Interstate 84 between mile markers 28 and 34.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If driving,

slow down to avoid the risk of hydroplaning and losing control.