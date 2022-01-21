Air Stagnation Advisory issued January 21 at 1:45PM PST until January 26 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…A period of stagnant air is expected to develop this

weekend into next week, which could result in deteriorating air

quality next week.

* WHERE…Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range

of Western Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro

Area, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley,

Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Cascade Foothills in Lane

County, Upper Hood River Valley and Central Columbia River

Gorge.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Sunday to 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Poor air quality may cause issues for people with

respiratory problems. Local jurisdictions may have wood burning

restrictions in place. Check with your county or local air

agency for more information.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please delay outdoor burning until

conditions improve.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during

periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor

burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be

limited as much as possible. According to state air quality

agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants

close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with

your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.