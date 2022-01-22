Air Stagnation Advisory issued January 22 at 1:30PM PST until January 29 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…A period of stagnant air with light winds and poor

mixing is expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northern California and south central and

southwest Oregon, mostly in valley locations.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Air stagnation could result in the development and

persistence of deteriorating air quality.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor

burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be

limited as much as possible. According to state air quality

agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants

close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with

your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.