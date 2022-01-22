Air Stagnation Advisory issued January 22 at 1:52PM PST until January 26 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…A period of stagnant air is expected to develop this
weekend into next week, which could result in deteriorating air
quality next week.
* WHERE…South Willamette Valley, Coast Range of Northwest
Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, Central Columbia River
Gorge, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Greater Portland
Metro Area, Lower Columbia, Central Coast Range of Western
Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane
County.
* WHEN…From 8 AM Sunday to 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems. Local jurisdictions may have wood burning
restrictions in place. Check with your county or local air
agency for more information.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Air quality agencies request delaying
outdoor burning until conditions improve.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
Comments