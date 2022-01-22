Air Stagnation Advisory issued January 22 at 1:52PM PST until January 26 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…A period of stagnant air is expected to develop this

weekend into next week, which could result in deteriorating air

quality next week.

* WHERE…South Willamette Valley, Coast Range of Northwest

Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, Central Columbia River

Gorge, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Greater Portland

Metro Area, Lower Columbia, Central Coast Range of Western

Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane

County.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Sunday to 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Poor air quality may cause issues for people with

respiratory problems. Local jurisdictions may have wood burning

restrictions in place. Check with your county or local air

agency for more information.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Air quality agencies request delaying

outdoor burning until conditions improve.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during

periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor

burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be

limited as much as possible. According to state air quality

agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants

close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with

your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.