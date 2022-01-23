Air Stagnation Advisory issued January 23 at 5:46PM PST until January 26 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…A period of stagnant air with light winds.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon

below 1500 feet.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Air stagnation could result in the development and

persistence of poor air quality.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Poor air quality may cause issues for

people with respiratory problems. Local jurisdictions may have

wood burning restrictions in place. Check with your county or

local air quality agency for more information.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during

periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor

burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be

limited as much as possible. According to state air quality

agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants

close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with

your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.