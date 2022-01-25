Air Stagnation Advisory issued January 25 at 5:11AM PST until January 29 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…A period of stagnant air with light winds and poor
mixing is expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northern California and south central and
southwest Oregon, mostly in valley locations.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of deteriorating air quality.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.