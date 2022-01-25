Freezing Fog Advisory issued January 25 at 7:19PM PST until January 25 at 11:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in freezing fog.
* WHERE…North Central Oregon and Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
potential frost or ice on bridges and overpasses.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For North Central Oregon, the advisory is
mainly for the higher terrain and ridges along US routes 97 and
197. Other highways not mentioned here may also be impacted over
higher hilly terrain. Conditions are expected to improve by
midnight as winds shift to be from the south.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
