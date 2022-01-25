Freezing Fog Advisory issued January 25 at 8:00PM PST until January 25 at 11:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in freezing fog.

* WHERE…North Central Oregon and Central Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility

and potential frost or ice on bridges and overpasses.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For North Central Oregon, the advisory is

mainly for the higher terrain and ridges along US routes 97

and 197. Other highways not mentioned here may also be

impacted over higher hilly terrain. Conditions are expected to

improve by midnight as winds shift to be from the south.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.