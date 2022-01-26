Freezing Fog Advisory issued January 26 at 1:38AM PST until January 26 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in freezing fog.

* WHERE…Central Oregon and North Central Oregon.

* WHEN…Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility

and potential frost on bridges.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For North Central Oregon, the advisory is

mainly for the higher terrain and ridges along US routes 97 and

197, but other highways not mentioned here may also be impacted,

especially over higher hilly terrain. Conditions may improve

sooner in Central Oregon than North Central Oregon on Wednesday

as the southern edge of the stratus layer erodes due to daytime

heating.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.