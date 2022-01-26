Freezing Fog Advisory issued January 26 at 1:38AM PST until January 26 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in freezing fog.
* WHERE…Central Oregon and North Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For North Central Oregon, the advisory is
mainly for the higher terrain and ridges along US routes 97 and
197, but other highways not mentioned here may also be impacted,
especially over higher hilly terrain. Conditions may improve
sooner in Central Oregon than North Central Oregon on Wednesday
as the southern edge of the stratus layer erodes due to daytime
heating.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.