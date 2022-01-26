Freezing Fog Advisory issued January 26 at 6:08PM PST until January 27 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter of a mile to one half of a mile
in freezing fog, and possibly less than one quarter mile at
times.
* WHERE…North Central Oregon and Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
potential frost or ice on bridges.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For North Central Oregon, the densest fog
will be mainly over the higher terrain and ridge tops, impacting
highways US 97, US 197, and possibly other highways. In Central
Oregon, the fog will be primarily north of Bend, and the Bend
area will likely not see any fog. There may also be localized
areas of freezing drizzle or fine light snow at times with the
fog or low stratus, which will create slick roadways, sidewalks
and parking lots. However, any accumulations will be very light
and less than a tenth of an inch.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
