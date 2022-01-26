Freezing Fog Advisory issued January 26 at 6:08PM PST until January 27 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter of a mile to one half of a mile

in freezing fog, and possibly less than one quarter mile at

times.

* WHERE…North Central Oregon and Central Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and

potential frost or ice on bridges.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For North Central Oregon, the densest fog

will be mainly over the higher terrain and ridge tops, impacting

highways US 97, US 197, and possibly other highways. In Central

Oregon, the fog will be primarily north of Bend, and the Bend

area will likely not see any fog. There may also be localized

areas of freezing drizzle or fine light snow at times with the

fog or low stratus, which will create slick roadways, sidewalks

and parking lots. However, any accumulations will be very light

and less than a tenth of an inch.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.