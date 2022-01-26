Freezing Fog Advisory issued January 26 at 7:48PM PST until January 27 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

CCA

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter of a mile to one half of a mile

in freezing fog, and possibly less than one quarter mile at

times.

* WHERE…North Central Oregon and Central Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and

potential frost or ice on bridges.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For North Central Oregon, the densest fog

will be mainly over the higher terrain and ridge tops, impacting

highways US 97, US 197, and possibly other highways. In Central

Oregon, the fog will be mostly north of Bend, however, the city

of Bend may also have dense freezing fog at times tonight.

There may also be localized areas of freezing drizzle or fine

light snow at times with the fog or low stratus, which will

create slick roadways, sidewalks and parking lots. However, any

accumulations will be very light and less than a tenth of an

inch.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.