Freezing Fog Advisory issued January 26 at 7:48PM PST until January 27 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
CCA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter of a mile to one half of a mile
in freezing fog, and possibly less than one quarter mile at
times.
* WHERE…North Central Oregon and Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
potential frost or ice on bridges.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For North Central Oregon, the densest fog
will be mainly over the higher terrain and ridge tops, impacting
highways US 97, US 197, and possibly other highways. In Central
Oregon, the fog will be mostly north of Bend, however, the city
of Bend may also have dense freezing fog at times tonight.
There may also be localized areas of freezing drizzle or fine
light snow at times with the fog or low stratus, which will
create slick roadways, sidewalks and parking lots. However, any
accumulations will be very light and less than a tenth of an
inch.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.