Air Stagnation Advisory issued January 27 at 10:54AM PST until January 30 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Stagnant air is expected, which may lead to
deteriorating air quality.
* WHERE…Portions of northern California and south central and
southwest Oregon, mostly in valley locations.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Air stagnation can result in diminishing air
quality, especially in and near areas with significant sources
of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause
health issues for people with respiratory problems if
precautions are not taken.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are
effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air
particulates.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.