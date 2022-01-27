Air Stagnation Advisory issued January 27 at 10:54AM PST until January 30 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Stagnant air is expected, which may lead to

deteriorating air quality.

* WHERE…Portions of northern California and south central and

southwest Oregon, mostly in valley locations.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Air stagnation can result in diminishing air

quality, especially in and near areas with significant sources

of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause

health issues for people with respiratory problems if

precautions are not taken.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are

effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air

particulates.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor

burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be

limited as much as possible. According to state air quality

agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants

close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with

your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.