Freezing Fog Advisory issued January 27 at 5:51AM PST until January 27 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter of a mile to one half of a mile

in freezing fog, and possibly less than one quarter mile at

times.

* WHERE…North Central Oregon and Central Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility

and potential frost or ice on bridges.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For North Central Oregon, the densest fog

will be mainly over the higher terrain and ridge tops,

impacting highways US 97, US 197, and possibly other highways.

In Central Oregon, the fog will be mostly north of Bend,

however, the city of Bend may also have dense freezing fog at

times tonight. There may also be localized areas of freezing

drizzle or fine light snow at times with the fog or low

stratus, which will create slick roadways, sidewalks and

parking lots. However, any accumulations will be very light

and less than a tenth of an inch.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.