Freezing Fog Advisory issued January 27 at 5:51AM PST until January 27 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter of a mile to one half of a mile
in freezing fog, and possibly less than one quarter mile at
times.
* WHERE…North Central Oregon and Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost or ice on bridges.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For North Central Oregon, the densest fog
will be mainly over the higher terrain and ridge tops,
impacting highways US 97, US 197, and possibly other highways.
In Central Oregon, the fog will be mostly north of Bend,
however, the city of Bend may also have dense freezing fog at
times tonight. There may also be localized areas of freezing
drizzle or fine light snow at times with the fog or low
stratus, which will create slick roadways, sidewalks and
parking lots. However, any accumulations will be very light
and less than a tenth of an inch.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.