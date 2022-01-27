Freezing Fog Advisory issued January 27 at 8:24AM PST until January 27 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter of a mile to one half of a mile in
freezing fog.
* WHERE…North Central Oregon and Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost or ice on bridges.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
Comments