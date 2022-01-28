Air Stagnation Advisory issued January 28 at 3:06AM PST until January 28 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.
below 1500 feet.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.