Air Stagnation Advisory issued January 29 at 3:50PM PST until January 30 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…A period of stagnant air with light winds below 1500
feet.
* WHERE…South Willamette Valley, Coast Range of Northwest
Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Central Willamette
Valley, Greater Portland Metro Area, Lower Columbia, Central
Coast Range of Western Oregon and Cascade Foothills in Lane
County.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Air stagnation may result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.