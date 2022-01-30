Wind Advisory issued January 30 at 10:05AM PST until January 31 at 5:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake
County and Central and Eastern Lake County, mainly over the
higher terrain, but also along Highway 31 near Summer Lake.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
