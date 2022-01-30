Winter Weather Advisory issued January 30 at 10:36AM PST until January 31 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
AAA
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 12
inches with highest accumulations above 5000 feet. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult if not prepared.
Slow down and allow extra following distance while driving. Use
caution while traveling, and allow extra time to reachyour
destination.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map