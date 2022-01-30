Winter Weather Advisory issued January 30 at 2:51PM PST until January 31 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 12 inches
with greatest accumulations above 4500 feet. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.
Slow down and allow extra following distance while driving. Use
caution while traveling, and allow extra time to reach your
destination.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map