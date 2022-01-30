Winter Weather Advisory issued January 30 at 2:51PM PST until January 31 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

AAA

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 12 inches

with greatest accumulations above 4500 feet. Winds gusting as

high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.

Slow down and allow extra following distance while driving. Use

caution while traveling, and allow extra time to reach your

destination.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map