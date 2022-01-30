Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 3:54 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 30 at 3:54AM PST until January 31 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 12 inches
with highest accumulations above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult if not prepared.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content