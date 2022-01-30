Winter Weather Advisory issued January 30 at 8:36PM PST until January 31 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Snow level around 2000
feet later Sunday night and Monday.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel may be difficult at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
Comments