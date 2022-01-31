Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 3:57AM PST until January 31 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map