Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 2:23PM PST until February 14 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, the higher terrain, including highway
299 east of Alturas. In Oregon, the higher terrain in Northern
and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central
and Eastern Lake County. This includes highway 395 from Lakeview
south.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 7 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments