Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 2:43PM PST until February 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 10 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels around 4000 feet Monday

morning lowering to around 2500 feet Monday afternoon.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map