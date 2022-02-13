Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 2:43PM PST until February 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 10 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels around 4000 feet Monday
morning lowering to around 2500 feet Monday afternoon.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
Comments