Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 1:17PM PST until February 14 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…The higher terrain of eastern Modoc County in

California, including Highway 299 near Cedar Pass, an the higher

terrain of Lake and Klamath Counties in Oregon, including

portions of Highway 395, and Highway 31 between Paisley and

Summer Lake.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.