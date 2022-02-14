Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 3:31AM PST until February 14 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The higher terrain of eastern Modoc County in
California, including Highway 299 near Cedar Pass, an the higher
terrain of Lake and Klamath Counties in Oregon, including
portions of Highway 395, and Highway 31 between Paisley and
Summer Lake.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.