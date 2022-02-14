Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 3:21AM PST until February 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 10 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels around 4000 feet early this

morning lowering to around 2500 feet Monday afternoon. Locally

higher snowfall amounts appear likely to fall in the area

between Santiam and Willamette Passes where 5-10 inches of snow

is possible. Expect snowfall intensity to decrease rapidly

during the late evening hours on Monday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:

https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:

https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map