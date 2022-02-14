Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 3:57PM PST until February 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2

to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snow amounts expected above 4000

feet in elevation. Snow will be heavy at times through early

this evening, diminishing late this evening.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map