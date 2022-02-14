Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 8:52AM PST until February 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades above 2500 feet.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels around 4000 feet early this

morning lowering to around 2500 feet this afternoon. Heaviest

snow amounts will likely be above 4000 feet in elevation. Snow

will be heavy at times through early this evening, diminishing

by midnight tonight.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map