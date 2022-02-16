Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 8:17AM PST by NWS Portland OR
Freezing drizzle and fine, light snow have increased in the
Cascades this morning, making roads and slopes icy for the Cascade
passes and above. Subfreezing temperatures will likely persist at
pass level until roughly midday, rising slightly above freezing
as drizzle decreases during the midday and afternoon hours.
Temperatures likely dip below freezing for the passes again
tonight, so refreezing of roads is likely overnight, especially
for untreated surfaces.
