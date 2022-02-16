Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 8:17AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Freezing drizzle and fine, light snow have increased in the

Cascades this morning, making roads and slopes icy for the Cascade

passes and above. Subfreezing temperatures will likely persist at

pass level until roughly midday, rising slightly above freezing

as drizzle decreases during the midday and afternoon hours.

Temperatures likely dip below freezing for the passes again

tonight, so refreezing of roads is likely overnight, especially

for untreated surfaces.